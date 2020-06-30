Diane McCrory NeelyDiane McCrory Neely, 84, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Diane was born December 17, 1935 in Indianapolis to Robert and Thelma McCrory. Diane worked for Eli Lilly and Company be- fore joining with her husband to form the Neely Dental lab.Diane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene in 2017. She is survived by her two children, Gary (Victoria) Neely and Donna (Jerry) Carrier; grandchildren, Linsey (Ryan) Reed and Kate (Kevin) Todd; and 3 great-grandchildren.