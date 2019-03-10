Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Kliewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Rose Kliewer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Rose Kliewer Obituary
Diane Rose Kliewer

Indianpolis - Diane Rose Kliewer, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on March 6, 2019.

Visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel on Wednesday, March 13th from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a celebration of life service starting at 4:00 pm. Friends and family may share condolences by visiting: www.leppertmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum by visiting www.desertmuseum.org or mail to 2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now