Diane Rose Kliewer
Indianpolis - Diane Rose Kliewer, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on March 6, 2019.
Visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary - Smith Carmel Chapel on Wednesday, March 13th from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a celebration of life service starting at 4:00 pm. Friends and family may share condolences by visiting: www.leppertmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum by visiting www.desertmuseum.org or mail to 2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019