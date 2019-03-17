|
|
Diane Zeigler
Indianapolis - Diane Hussell Zeigler, aged 75, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Brookdale Castleton Nursing Home, 8480 Craig St. Indianapolis, IN.
Diane was born in Chicago on October 14, 1943 and lived in Indiana for the last 38 years. She was an elementary teacher for over 36 years, most recently at Skiles Test Elementary School in Indianapolis between 1990 and 2005. She was educated at Rockford College, (B.A. and M.A.) and University of Illinois, Urbana - Champaign, IL. (working toward an Ed.D.)
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Zeigler and by her son, Andrew Zeigler and daughter-in-law, Rose Duffy of Seattle, WA. She was pre deceased by her parents, Harry E. and Alma J. Hussell, and by her son, Jonathan Robert Zeigler, who left two children, Dylan and Isabella, and as well as an adopted son, Nate.
Diane was a skilled and effective teacher, mostly at the third-grade level. She was highly involved in the lives of her students, and her warm and generous nature made her an ideal member of her profession.
She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019