1/1
Dianna Lynn Plummer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna Lynn Plummer

Dianna Lynn Plummer, age 65, of Indianapolis died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1955 in Rochester, IN to Richard and Merlene (Bradley) Dawson.

She is survived by her son, Milton Plummer; father, Richard (Karen) Dawson; brothers, James and Nicholas Dawson; nephews, Brandon (Jennifer), Jacob and Christian Dawson; niece, Carissa Dawson. She was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Tamara Dawson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. Memorial donations in memory of Dianna can be made to the Hamilton County Animal Shelter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved