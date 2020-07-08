Dianna Lynn PlummerDianna Lynn Plummer, age 65, of Indianapolis died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1955 in Rochester, IN to Richard and Merlene (Bradley) Dawson.She is survived by her son, Milton Plummer; father, Richard (Karen) Dawson; brothers, James and Nicholas Dawson; nephews, Brandon (Jennifer), Jacob and Christian Dawson; niece, Carissa Dawson. She was preceded in death by her mother and a sister, Tamara Dawson.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. Memorial donations in memory of Dianna can be made to the Hamilton County Animal Shelter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.