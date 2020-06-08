Dillard Benge
Plainfield - Dillard Benge, 77 of Plainfield, passed away June 05, 2020. Private services will be held at Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in White Lick Cemetery, Mooresville. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.