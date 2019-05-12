|
Dimitra (Dimi) Lambros
- - Passed away on April 24th, 2019 in Indianapolis at the age of 88. Dimi was raised in Massachusetts by her parents Christe and Helen Catsoufis.
In midlife, Dimi completed her bachelor's degree in education and her masters in social work at Butler University while raising 4 children and working full time. Dimi worked hard throughout her life to serve those in need as a social worker, health career counselor, blood donor recruiter, and HIPAA care advisor. Dimi was a strong advocate for struggling families, giving guidance and support as they sought to better their lives.
Though Dimi wasn't known for her joke telling, her laughter was loud and joyous. Dimi's love for everyone in her family was warm, steadfast and constant.
Dimi is survived by her sister Bette and nephew David, her children: Christine, Ellen, Catherine, Michael and his wife Estella, by her grandchildren: Ronnie, Nicholas and his wife Sara, Alex and her partner Damique James and their son Levi. Thank you to the staff at Traditions at Solana and Heartland Hospice for Dimi's kind and patient care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019