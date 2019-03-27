Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Dolores Ann Dailey Pearsey


1931 - 2019
Dolores Ann Dailey Pearsey Obituary
Dolores Ann Dailey Pearsey

Indianapolis - 88, died March 25, 2019. She was born February 4, 1931 in Indianapolis to Richard and Matilda Myer Dailey. She was a secretary with Warren Central High School for 11 years retiring in 1996. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Dolores was an avid reader and enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband James Pearsey. Dolores is survived by her daughters, Angie (Mark) Wolf, Sheri (Nick) Dallas, grandchildren Sophia Dallas, Carter Wolf and Griffin Wolf. Vitiation will be Thursday March 28 from 9 - 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Memorials in Dolores' name may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
