Dolores (Dee) Antreasian
Indianapolis - Dolores (Dee) Antreasian (89) of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away February 14, 2019. Dolores was born on November 13, 1929 in Huntington, West Virginia to parents Francis B. and Ruth E. McDaniels, who preceded her in death. Her sisters, Patricia Morrow and Penelope Luegering also preceded her in death.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Dr. Berj Antreasian; daughter Alexandra (David) Thomas; son Mark (Cris) Antreasian; and son Peter (Kathy) Antreasian; grandchildren Carmen, Samuel, Ryan, Julia, Bridget and Dylan Antreasian.
Dolores grew up in Anderson, Indiana and graduated from Anderson High School. She attended Indiana University Indianapolis where she was certified in Radiology technology. She worked at St. Johns Hospital (Anderson, IN) as an X-ray technician then obtained a position at Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis) where she met her future husband, Dr. Berj Antreasian.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dee's memory may be made to , Meals on Wheels, Day Nursery of Indianapolis(New name: Early Learning) or a .
Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM at Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019