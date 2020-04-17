Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
Dolores "Dee" Calderon


1930 - 2020
Dolores "Dee" Calderon Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Calderon

Indianapolis - Dolores "Dee" Calderon

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, small business owner and friend died on April 16, 2020 at 89 years of age. Dee was born on October 28, 1930 to the late Rousseau and Mildred Lovelace in Columbus, Indiana and was a graduate of Columbus High School.

She met her beloved husband, Leon, on a blind date in 1949 and they were married for 67 years.

Together they enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends. Dee was a savvy business owner, working in the floral business until her retirement at 75. She was past president of Deborah Sisterhood of Etz Chaim Sephardic Congregation and a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation.

She Is survived by her children, Paulette (David) Lumley, Marcia (Mark) Nigh, Jay Calderon and Esther (David) Grisham; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Leon passed away in February of 2019.

Private family graveside services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation's Social Action Fund or to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, www.ihcindy.org.

Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
