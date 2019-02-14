Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Road,
Fishers, IN
Carmel - Dolores Donahue Diener, 91, of Carmel, passed away on February 8, 2019. She was a 1945 graduate of Broad Ripple High School.

Survivors include her children: Kathi, Bob (Debbie), Sue (David), and Diane (Bill); 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 10 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, with funeral service beginning at 12 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Dee's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
