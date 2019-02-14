|
Dolores Donahue Diener
Carmel - Dolores Donahue Diener, 91, of Carmel, passed away on February 8, 2019. She was a 1945 graduate of Broad Ripple High School.
Survivors include her children: Kathi, Bob (Debbie), Sue (David), and Diane (Bill); 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 10 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, with funeral service beginning at 12 pm.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Dee's complete obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019