Dolores Holliday
Dolores Holliday

Carmel - Dolores J Holliday, 91, of Carmel, passed away August 18, 2020. She was born December 11, 1928 in Chicago, IL.

Before retiring in 1989, Dolores worked for Naval Avionics Center, Indianapolis for 30 years.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen; son, Charles; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick), Charlie, and Ana; brother, James (Melanie) and sister, Jo.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 am in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 445 E. 111th Street, Indianapolis, where the funeral service will begin at 12 noon.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Dolores's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Bussell Family Funerals
or

