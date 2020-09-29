Dolores Jean Wands JoyceIndianapolis - The children of Dolores Jean Wands Joyce are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mother. Born August 19, 1940 to George and Etta Mae Wands in South Bend, IN, Mom passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.Our Mother graduated in 1959 from Washington High School in South Bend, IN and attended The School of Practical Nursing Indianapolis (now Ivy Technical Community College) where she obtained an Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked as an LPN at Methodist Hospital E.R. for 23 years, Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta, Georgia, Allergy Associates and Allergy Partners, Indianapolis and American Senior Communities in Indianapolis. She retired professionally in early 2020.Mom was a dedicated member of historic Bethel AME Church of Indianapolis. To keep fit, she was an active member of Indianapolis Healthplex, and the Riverside Line Dancing Club, performing dance routines around town and at the Indiana State Fair; she also competed annually in the arts & crafts competition at the Indiana State Fair displaying her beautifully crocheted Afghans and coverlets. She loved sewing, reading, traveling, sports, casinos and socializing with her extensive group of friends. Mom was not fond of cooking and often said that "the only reason I have a kitchen is because it came with the house."She leaves behind to mourn her loss: a sister, Felicia Williams of Indianapolis, brother Sylvester (Dagmar) Wands of South Bend IN; daughters Theresa Joyce, of Indianapolis, and Cynthia Montana of Minneapolis, MN; sons Adrian Joyce, of Indianapolis, Robert Joyce Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA and Austin Player of Cambodia. She has three grandsons, Mark Lee of Washington, D.C., Adrian M. Joyce of Indianapolis, IN and Christopher Montana (Shanell) of Minneapolis, MN, and three great-grandsons, Elijah David, Ashley Michael, and August Christopher; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Willie Williams, Clarence Wands, Donald Wands, Fred Lindsay, and sister Etta Mae Patterson.Due to the current pandemic, no funeral or memorial service will be held this year. Plans are in place to celebrate the life of Dolores Joyce in 2021 or when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers or donations, Mom would like to encourage all her friends and family to exercise their right to vote; in this important election year; and to do all they can to uphold and protect Democracy in America.