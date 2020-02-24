|
|
Dolores "Dee" (Sebanc) Kazacoff
Libertyville, IL - Dolores "Dee" Kazacoff (Sebanc), 89, of Libertyville, IL passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Dolores was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 29, 1930, and grew up in the Haughville neighborhood. Dolores now joins her loving husband of 43 years, Pete Kazacoff, in heaven. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Sebanc. Also preceding Dolores were 5 siblings: sister Frances Stanich; half-brothers John Sebanc and Edward Sebanc; half-sisters Sophie Mivec and Mary (Mitzi) Turk. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Mark Sorg, and granddaughter Lindsay Sorg, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dolores was the youngest of 6 children growing up in the tight knit Solvenian community in Haughville. She attended church and grade school at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School, and graduated from George Washington High School, where she was a member of numerous clubs and organizations.
Dolores worked at a variety of companies, most notably L.S. Ayres as a personal shopper, and later at Allison Transmission, a division of General Motors, as an administrative professional. Dolores selflessly dedicated her life to her family. She left the work force to become a fulltime homemaker in 1966, and to care for her in-laws, mother and husband later in life.
Dolores was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Speedway, and subsequently Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church. She volunteered her time at St. Christopher, including religious education, the St. Christopher Festival, and other activities. Dolores was a member of Tri Psi.
Dolores moved to the Northern suburbs of Chicago in 2013 with her daughter and son-in-law. As her Alzheimer's Disease advanced, Dolores moved into a Memory Care Unit at Spring Meadows, Libertyville. During her stay at Spring Meadows, Dolores would bring a smile to patients and caregivers, alike. She routinely told all of the women they were beautiful and referred to everyone in her presence as "honey bunny". Her many acts of kindness brightened the day for those around her. Dolores would want to thank the caregivers and nursing staff at Spring Meadows, as well as the staff at JourneyCare Hospice for their kindness and concern during the final months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to at: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/DoloresKazacoff
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020