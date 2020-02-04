|
|
Dolores Marie Boston
Indianapolis - 90, of Indianapolis passed away on January 27, 2020 in Bonita Springs, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 68 years; Odia Boston, daughters; Mary Jo Newman, Carol (Tom) Rost, Susan (Jim) Eshcoff and Donna (John) Hall, 6 grandchildren; Steve (Melissa) Rost, TJ (Amy) Rost, Chris Rost, Christie (David) Chambers, John (Lindsay) Eshcoff and Jake Hall, step-granddaughter; Johnna Hall, and 6 great-grandchildren; Drew, Luke, Graham and Griffin Rost and Jack and Charlotte Chambers. Visitation for Dolores will be on Thursday, February 6, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and Friday, February 7, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, February 7, at 10:00 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contribution should be made in Dolores's name to the or . Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020