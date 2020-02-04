Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Dolores Marie Boston

Dolores Marie Boston Obituary
Dolores Marie Boston

Indianapolis - 90, of Indianapolis passed away on January 27, 2020 in Bonita Springs, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 68 years; Odia Boston, daughters; Mary Jo Newman, Carol (Tom) Rost, Susan (Jim) Eshcoff and Donna (John) Hall, 6 grandchildren; Steve (Melissa) Rost, TJ (Amy) Rost, Chris Rost, Christie (David) Chambers, John (Lindsay) Eshcoff and Jake Hall, step-granddaughter; Johnna Hall, and 6 great-grandchildren; Drew, Luke, Graham and Griffin Rost and Jack and Charlotte Chambers. Visitation for Dolores will be on Thursday, February 6, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and Friday, February 7, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, February 7, at 10:00 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contribution should be made in Dolores's name to the or . Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
