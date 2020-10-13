Dolores "Becky" McHugh
Indianapolis -
Dolores "Becky" McHugh, 91, lifelong Indianapolis resident, passed away peacefully October 12, 2020. Mrs. McHugh was born September 15, 1929, to the late John and Catherine (Dugan) Beck. She married the late John J. "Jeke" McHugh in 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2008.
Becky went to school at St. Roch and graduated from St. John Academy. She was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church and formerly an active parishioner at St. Patrick. A natural with children, she worked as a teachers' aid in the PERK Reading Program at St. Philip Neri, Lutheran School, and later IPS for many years. She and Jeke also enjoyed bowling in various leagues. The matriarch, who was also known as "Queen Bee", thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, love for family, and her strong will.
Survivors include her nine children, Cathy (George) Knapp, Barb (David) Himes, Joe McHugh, Susie (Tom) Ray, Janie (Larry) Shaw, Twig (Mark) Clemens, Tom, Mark, and Steve (Angie) McHugh; sister, Kathleen Dietz; 24 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and counting.
Due to Covid, a private family visitation and Funeral Mass will be held. The Mass will be live streamed at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/orileyfuneralhome/
. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of her grandson, Jake, who preceded her in death to First Candle/National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation. O'Riley Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.