1/1
Dolores "Becky" McHugh
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Becky" McHugh

Indianapolis -

Dolores "Becky" McHugh, 91, lifelong Indianapolis resident, passed away peacefully October 12, 2020. Mrs. McHugh was born September 15, 1929, to the late John and Catherine (Dugan) Beck. She married the late John J. "Jeke" McHugh in 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Becky went to school at St. Roch and graduated from St. John Academy. She was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church and formerly an active parishioner at St. Patrick. A natural with children, she worked as a teachers' aid in the PERK Reading Program at St. Philip Neri, Lutheran School, and later IPS for many years. She and Jeke also enjoyed bowling in various leagues. The matriarch, who was also known as "Queen Bee", thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, love for family, and her strong will.

Survivors include her nine children, Cathy (George) Knapp, Barb (David) Himes, Joe McHugh, Susie (Tom) Ray, Janie (Larry) Shaw, Twig (Mark) Clemens, Tom, Mark, and Steve (Angie) McHugh; sister, Kathleen Dietz; 24 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and counting.

Due to Covid, a private family visitation and Funeral Mass will be held. The Mass will be live streamed at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/orileyfuneralhome/. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of her grandson, Jake, who preceded her in death to First Candle/National Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation. O'Riley Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
live streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved