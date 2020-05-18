Dolores (Webb) McKenzie
1930 - 2020
Dolores (Webb) McKenzie

Indianapolis - Dolores (Webb) McKenzie, fantastic and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered into eternal rest at the age of 90 on May 17, 2020. She was born on January 5, 1930 in Indianapolis, to the late Clemmons and Evelyn Bandendistel.

She married Harry Webb in 1949 and together they had four children, Diane, Stephen, Kathy and Randy. She later remarried to David McKenzie, in 1974.

She was a past member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and St. Jude Catholic Church.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, going to Shipshewana, camping and being outdoors, dancing and going to the K of C.

Dolores leaves behind to treasure her memory, her children, Diane, Kathy and Randy; her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Webb and a sister, Janet Hensley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemtery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
