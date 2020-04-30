Dolores Ruth (Cline) Hart
Dolores Ruth (Cline) Hart

Murray, UT - Dolores Ruth (Cline) Hart of Murray, Utah, passed away April 14, 2020 while being cared for at Sunrise of Sandy Senior Living Community (Sandy, Utah). She was 89 years old, born January 8, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Arthur Noah and Irene Mae (Robertson) Cline.

Dolores grew up on what was then the west side of Indianapolis where she attended School #67 and graduated from Washington High School. She married Jack Lee Hart (who also attended Washington High School) in 1949, to begin a marriage which lasted 36 years. During her life she lived in Indiana, Colorado, and Utah.

Dolores worked as a stay-at-home mother during the early portion of her life, followed by a variety of positions, ending her working life in a position with the State of Utah. During retirement she spent considerable time volunteering as a producer for a Salt Lake City talk-radio station.

Dolores enjoyed painting (oil-on-canvas landscapes, mostly) and leaves behind many examples of her talent.

Dolores is survived by her sister Alice (Cline) Baker, her aunt Phyllis (Robertson) Owens, her daughters Jackie Sue Weaver and Donna Louise Doddridge, her son Michael Allen Hart, her grandchildren Nicole Weaver, Scott Weaver, and Kristen Houston, her great grandchildren Kaeli Weaver, Kate Weaver, and Kaden Houston, her nieces Shannon (Mahoney) Crowe, Linda (Mahoney) Spencer, and Janice (Mahoney) Schwuchow, as well as by as several cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Arrangements are being made by Larkin Sunset Gardens (Sandy, Utah) pending improved public health conditions.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
