Dolores T. Yeadon
Indianapolis - Dolores T. Yeadon, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away January 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dolores may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and School or Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 3001 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020