Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4217 Central Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Dolores T. Yeadon, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away January 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dolores may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and School or Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 3001 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

To view the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
