Don Andrew Winters
Martinsville - Don Andrew Winters, 86, Martinsville, passed from this life in the comfort of his home, on May 16, 2019. He was born October 28, 1932 in Linton, IN to the late Rex B. and Nelle (Brown) Winters.
Mr. Winters was President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of First National Bank of Martinsville from 1974 to 1997, when he retired. He also served on the Boards of the Banks of the Hasten Bancorp of which First National Bank was a member.
He received his BS Degree in Dairy Manufacturing/Chemistry from Purdue
University in 1954. After serving two years in the US 5th Army as a medic, he enrolled in The Kelly School of Business at Indiana University and studied for two years on the MBA Program, majoring in management. Don furthered his education, graduating from the Graduate School of Banking and Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin, The National Real Estate School at Ohio State University and the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma. He cherished the time spent with his family and was an avid golfer.
He married Barbara J. (Brantner) Winters on August 30, 1958; she survives, living in Martinsville. He also leaves behind one son, Drew B. Winters, PH.D of Lubbock, TX; daughter, Maren D. Scoggins and her husband, Dr. Robert M. Scoggins, MD, Ph.D., of Coeur d' Alene, ID; brother, Sam R. Winters of Indianapolis; granddaughters, Kelli A. Winters and Abigail Scoggins and three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Beverly Price.
In honoring Mr. Winter's wishes he will be cremated and at this time there is no service scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of Morgan County, 56 N. Main St., Martinsville, IN 46151. Neal & Summers Funeral & Cremation Center has been entrusted with arrangements. On-line condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.nealandsummers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019