Don Auten



Zionsville - Don E. Auten, 83, of Zionsville passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Don was survived by his wife, Harriet Auten, niece Deborah Wheat, step-daughters: Alice Abney and Mary Beth Yutzy, step-son Jerry Davis of Oregon and two grand-nieces Victoria and Natasha Wheat. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1954 and the University of Illinois in 1958. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a fighter pilot, and went on to be a commercial pilot after his military service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store