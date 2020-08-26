Don Edwin Cope



Indianapolis - Don Edwin Cope, 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was married to Barbara Jane Scholl from 1959 to 1982 and to Mary Ann Fielder (Quinn) from 1984 to present. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his 3 sons Christopher and his wife Deanna, Barry, and Andrew and his wife Denise LeDonne, his stepdaughter Darcy Krauss, his stepdaughter-in-law Megan Quinn, his grandchildren Ashley, Colby and his wife Kara, Ruby, Charlsie Krauss, Savannah Krauss, Karsten Krauss, Hunter Quinn, and Gavin Quinn, and his great-grandchildren Ava and Arthur.



Don was born in Nashville, IN on February 15, 1936. He was a graduate of Nashville HS (now Brown County HS) and Indiana University. He served his country from 1953 to 1956 in both the Army and Marine Corps.



Don was involved in state and local politics in the 1960s and 1970s. A life-long conservative, he served in various capacities during the Whitcomb administration, including on the State Parole Board, and he worked for many years for the Marion County Clerk and Election Board.



Don played basketball at Nashville HS and football at IU during his freshman year. He was involved with the Cathedral HS wrestling club and the St Pius athletic program for many years, and was a supporter of Iowa State wrestling. Throughout his life he loved competition and watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. He was a vociferous spectator, sometimes to the chagrin of his children or grandchildren. He was a player, a coach, a referee, an umpire, and an all-around lover of sports. His favorite teams were IU Basketball and the New York Yankees.



Don was a voracious reader and he loved going to the movies and watching television.



His presence was larger than life, as was his stature, and he will be mourned by all who knew him.









