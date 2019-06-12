|
Don Haymes
Indianapolis - Don Haymes was born December 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois and died June 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He died from injuries sustained in a catastrophic automobile accident near his home.
Don was educated at Shelby State Community College, Rhodes College,B.A.; University of Tennessee at Knoxville M.A. Library Science; Harvard Divinity School M.T.S.
Don served in a distinguished capacity in the following: The National Conference of Christians and Jews / Tennessee Roundtable, Memphis, TN; Mercer University Press, Editor-in-Chief, Macon, GA; University of the South, Sewanee TN, Assistant Librarian; American Theological Library Association, Evanston, IL, Director of Index Programs; Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis, IN, Archivist Librarian; Minister of Inner City Faith Corps, Brooklyn, NY; Metropolitan Council on Housing, NY, NY; Smithtown News, Reporter, Long Island, NY. He was a contributor of articles to many professional and religious periodicals.
He was a member of the American Society of Church History, Society of Biblical Literature, American Academy of Religion, American Theological Library Association, Christian Library Association, Disciples Of Christ Historical Society and Southern Poverty Law Center.
He was a lover of old cars and as a friend said, "...spoke passionately reciting their details in a way only connoisseurs or mechanics could understand." He was a member of Inliners International , Vintage Chevrolet Club of America , National Antique Oldsmobile Club and Studebaker Drivers Club.
Don was preceded in death by his father Jack Haymes and his mother Blair Law Haymes. He is survived by his wife Betty Hollis Haymes, son Malcolm Eldridge Haymes, his partner Lani Brooks, daughter-in-law Susan Foxall Haymes and granddaughters Bailey, Rebekah and Morgan.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Emergency Room Trauma Center at St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate professionalism and grace. We also express our gratitude for the love and service of the Fountain Square Church of Christ during this difficult time.
The memorial service will be held on June 23, 2019 at 2 pm. Visitation 1:30-2:00 pm. Church of Christ in Fountain Square, 1041 Spruce St., Indianapolis, IN 46203.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019