Resources
More Obituaries for Don Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don J. Holden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don J. Holden Obituary
Don J Holden

Don J Holden 88 of Indianapolis passed away April 20, 2020. Don was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. Don is survived by his loving children; Debra Sue Faulkner, Jeffrey Lee Holden, Gregory Jay Holden and Angela Lynne Buchanan, 8 wonderful grandchildren and 11 precious great grandchildren. Due to our World Crisis please shared a condolence at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -