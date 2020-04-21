|
|
Don J Holden
Don J Holden 88 of Indianapolis passed away April 20, 2020. Don was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. Don is survived by his loving children; Debra Sue Faulkner, Jeffrey Lee Holden, Gregory Jay Holden and Angela Lynne Buchanan, 8 wonderful grandchildren and 11 precious great grandchildren. Due to our World Crisis please shared a condolence at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020