Don LaskowskiDon Laskowski, age 89, passed away May 30th at St. Vincents Hospital from injuries suffered in a fall at home, and into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Sadly, his family could not be at his side because of the Covid-19.He was born in a farmhouse in North Dakota, May 1st, 1931 to Adam and Lottie Laskowski. He has five surviving siblings. Sisters, Bette, Kay and Linda and 2 brothers, Dennis and Rick.Don and Phyllis had 4 sons, all living. Daniel (Dorota), Jeff (Diane), Scott (Brenda) and Tom. There are 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 6 step great great grandchildren. Family gatherings are plentiful!His first 8 years of education were in a small one room School House, after which he graduated from Minot Model High School in ND. He farmed until age 21 and married the love of his life, Phyllis Abrahamson on January third of 1953, just prior to joining the United States Navy. She survives to cherish the memories of those 67 years.After discharge from the Naval Air Force in January of 1956, they returned to North Dakota, taking advantage of the GI Bill to enroll at NDSU. He graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Electrical Engineering in June of 1960 and immediately joined Universal Electric (manufacturer of motors) in Owosso, Michigan as a Sales Engineer.Through the years Father and sons shared many entrepreneurial projects. The major ones being a Gerbil Cage, and the Dupli-Carver that was featured in the February, 1979 Popular Mechanical Magazine. In all their endeavors, Don took the opportunity to teach product development and marketing skills.In later years together with a co-partner, he developed the Wood-Mizer sawmill and directed the marketing efforts. Among the products manufactured by Wood-Mizer were the Dupli-Carver, a Cherry picker, portable sawmills, and their accessories, band saw blades, and articulating lawnmowers for the golf course industry. In 1984 Don retired and he and Phyllis sold the company to an ESOP. However, he continued with numerous other projects, and at the time of his death was still involved in a business venture.Personally, he and wife Phyllis worked and traveled with Christian Missions, and helped in the development of Covenant Christian High School and the Charter Schools that were birthed in Indianapolis. He designed the school building that was built for 3 of the Charter Schools. They were active members at Chapel Rock Christian Church.Honors received during his college and business days were Phi Kappa Phi, Tau Beta Pi and Etta Kappa Nu at NDSU, 1993 State of Indiana Entrepreneur of the Year in 2 categories (Manufacturing and Socially Responsible) plus honorable mention at the national Level, 1993 International Business Man of the year, 1993 State of Indiana "Sagamore of the Wabash", and North Dakota State University "Alumni Achievement Award" in 2004. He also held numerous patents.The family will have a private service, and later when the Covid-19 allows, a Celebration of Life will be planned in his honor.Memorial Contributions may be give to Covenant Christian High School, 7525 W 21st St, Indianapolis, IN 46214 or Chapel Rock Christian Church 2020 N Girls School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46214.