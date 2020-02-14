|
|
Don Toombs
Indianapolis - Don Eugene Toombs,84, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Wednesday at his residence. He was born Feb 6, 1936 in Madison IN to Leonard Eugene Toombs and Elma (Cook) Toombs. Don retired as a Union Pipe fitter in 1995 and was a big fan of NASCAR. He is survived by his wife Eunice Zada (Clark) Toombs and other family members. The visitation will be from 4PM till 7PM Sunday Feb 16,2020 at Hendryx Mortuary Cumberland Chapel 11636 East Washington St Indianapolis IN 46229 with Funeral Service at 7PM .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020