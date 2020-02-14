Services
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-894-7421
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Don Toombs


1936 - 2020
Don Toombs Obituary
Don Toombs

Indianapolis - Don Eugene Toombs,84, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Wednesday at his residence. He was born Feb 6, 1936 in Madison IN to Leonard Eugene Toombs and Elma (Cook) Toombs. Don retired as a Union Pipe fitter in 1995 and was a big fan of NASCAR. He is survived by his wife Eunice Zada (Clark) Toombs and other family members. The visitation will be from 4PM till 7PM Sunday Feb 16,2020 at Hendryx Mortuary Cumberland Chapel 11636 East Washington St Indianapolis IN 46229 with Funeral Service at 7PM .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
