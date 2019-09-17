|
Dona J. Armstrong
Indianapolis - 74, of Indianapolis, departed this life on September 15, 2019. She is survived by her Five children and a host of other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Armstrong. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary and again from noon until time of services at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at the mortuary. Further information and tributes may be offered at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
