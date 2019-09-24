|
|
Dona J. Brown
Indianapolis, IN - Dona J. Brown, 92, of Indianapolis passed away on September 21, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1927 in Clay County, Indiana to Hugh and Nova Mace. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Charles E. Brown and a host of other family. A funeral service will be 11:00am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation one hour prior. To view the full obituary please see www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019