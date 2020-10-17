Dr. Donald A. Girod
Indianapolis - Dr. Donald A. Girod,
86, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Lorna B. Girod, in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ina Mae Dormire and Hallie Pace. Donald is survived by his four children, Jeff Girod, John (Alysen) Girod, Elizabeth (Ray Begovich) Girod and Jennifer Girod; his adoring grandchildren, Susannah, William, Elizabeth and James Beckman, August and Henry Rodefeld, Sam Kaiser and Nicholas Girod; and sisters Jean (Jack) Kober and Joyce Grandlienard.
Don was born November 18, 1933 in Bluffton, Indiana to the late Alfred and Marie (nee Brickley) Girod.
Don attended Indiana University, where he earned his undergraduate and medical degrees. He became a pediatric cardiologist, and came to Riley Children's Hospital in 1964. He practiced at Riley for 48 years, where it was his honor and privilege to care for patients and their families, and teach medical students, residents and fellows. He conducted research with colleagues across the country and throughout the world. Don was a pioneer in infant cardiac catheterization in the United States, and served as the Riley Hospital Director of Pediatric Cardiology from 1967 to 2004. He was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash for his service to Indiana children in 2005.
Don was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He took on life with kindness, a strong sense of fairness, unflagging energy, and a childlike sense of appreciation and wonder. We are so lucky to have had him in our lives and will miss him terribly.
A funeral service for Donald will begin at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20th at St. Luke United Methodist Church in the sanctuary followed by interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Live streaming of services can be found at: www.stlukesumc.com/funeral
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to Riley Children's Hospital Foundation at www.rileykids.org
