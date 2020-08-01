1/1
Donald Andrew "Sonny" Thomas
Donald Andrew " Sonny" Thomas

Indianapolis - 88, passed away on July 29, 2020 with his family by his side. He graduated from Crispus Attacks High School in 1950 and retired from Indianapolis Public Schools after 40 years as a high school educator. Donald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis "Sissy" Rochester Thomas and his son, Derrick Thomas. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Thomas Perry; daughter-in-law, Sheila Thomas; grandchildren, Devin Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Cheyenne Perry, Ciera Perry; like a grandchild, Erica Williams; like a daughter, Eleanor Anderson and 6 great grandchildren. Services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North Funeral Center with visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please leave a condolence and view the full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020.
