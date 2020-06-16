Donald Batrich
Indianapolis - Donald Batrich passed on June 14, 2020 at home in Indianapolis at 92. Through the portal of Ellis Island, he came to America from Yugoslavia as Dusan Batrichevich. He grew up poor in Illinois, the oldest of three children and worked on the railroad from the age of 10 to help his family. He earned a football scholarship to Butler University and joined Sigma Nu Fraternity, elected Eminent Commander, making lifelong friends. He was drafted into the Army as a paratrooper, returned to Butler and met Mary Nicholas. They married and raised four children.
He worked at IBM, until retiring in 1990. There too he made lifelong friends, several of whom made epic road trips to Madison, Wisconsin to catch football games and memories. He was wealthy in friends, choosing the best of the best.
He loved sports, coached for many years and attended thousands of games. He was a Purdue and Alabama fan. He wore his grandson's state football championship ring proudly. He played softball at 75. He faithfully attended his kids', grandkids' and great-grandkids' events. Nothing compared to the joy on his face when with them. He lived with quiet faith in God. He remarked often on the good life he had.
Opa, a fierce Montenegrin warrior, is loved and survived by wife Mary, children Bonnie Brown, Barb Birge (Bob), Teresa Batrich Rhodes, Joe Batrich; grandchildren Liz Crawley (James), Ryan Birge (Amy), Nick Brown, Kelly Birge, Anna Rhodes-Steckbeck (Wyatt), Andy Birge, Alex Birge; great-grandchildren Brody Rhodes, Abby Birge, Ellis Rhodes-Steckbeck, Claire Birge; sister Mary (Batrich) Gallatin.
Friday, June 19 Mass will be held at 10:30 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 4100 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis.
Regulated visitation from 12:30 - 3:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis.
Memorials made to:
CYO Archdiocese of Indianapolis, 580 East Stevens Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203 or (317) 632-9311
Wounded Warrior Project, 855-448-3997
Sigma Nu, P.O. Box 1869, Lexington, VA 24450, 540-463-1030
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.