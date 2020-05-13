Donald Beeler, Sr.
Zionsville - 84, died May 11. Private Funeral Services: 11 a.m, May 16, 2020 at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon, IN. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home in Lebanon. Interment at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown. Full obituary and online condolences: www.MyersMortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.