Donald Beeler
Donald Beeler, Sr.

Zionsville - 84, died May 11. Private Funeral Services: 11 a.m, May 16, 2020 at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon, IN. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home in Lebanon. Interment at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown. Full obituary and online condolences: www.MyersMortuary.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
1502 N Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 482-0620
