|
|
Donald Charles Wallace, born in Chicago IL on October 17, 1929 passed away February 9, 2020 in Indianapolis IN at age 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lew and Ruth Wallace, his brothers, Ralph and Dick Wallace, and his niece, Lynn Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Alice Wallace of Hebron IN, three daughters, Ellen (Tim) Somers of Hebron IN, Susan Owens and Joanne Wallace, both of Indianapolis IN. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn (Bob) Bramley of Chardon OH, four sisters-in-law Carol Wallace of Strongsville OH, Verda Wallace of Alamo CA, Winnifred (Max) Anderson of Converse IN, and Charlotte Johnson of Noblesville IN, seven nieces and nephews David (Allison) Wallace, Bob Wallace, Karen Wallace, Megan Bramley, Cary (Kasey) Anderson, Greg (Kim) Anderson, and Cristina Johnson. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Adam (Sara) Somers, Nick (Diana) Somers, Madison Hatcher, Molly Owens, Emma Owens, Jonathan Owens, and Erin Wallace, and eight great grandchildren Tyler, Teagan, Tatum, Rafe, Joshua, Derrick, Lydia, and Lily. Don was a clarinetist, a U.S. Marine, Korean War veteran (he volunteered for gunnery, but served in an office when they found out he could type); a faithful letter writer, an insurance professional (Indiana Ins. Co.), a Sunday school teacher (United Methodist Church), a copy artist, and he could imitate the voices of all the cartoon characters when reading stories to his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed Krispy Kreme donuts, Alice's great cooking, the Cubs and Bears (Indians and Browns during his boyhood in Cleveland), hiking, camping, and observing wildlife and nature in the forests, foothills, and desert surrounding Prescott, and traveling the Southwest during 17 years of retirement spent in Arizona. But mostly he loved and cared for his family. And he will be missed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020