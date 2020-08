Donald ClarkAvon - Donald David Clark74 of Avon passed away on August 27, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday September 3, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery Plainfield, Indiana. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com