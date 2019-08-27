Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McLemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dewey (Don) McLemore Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dewey (Don) McLemore Sr. Obituary
Donald (Don) Dewey McLemore, Sr.

Delphi - Husband, Father, Grandpa, Hero, Mentor and Man of Honor, our heavenly

Father called on an "Angel" of his own to come home.

Donald D. McLemore, Sr., 80, of Delphi, passed away on August 23, 2019, at 8:35pm at his daughter's home in Indianapolis, IN. Don was born November 18, 1938, in Russellville, AL, to the late Walter E. McLemore and Mable F. (McLemore) Mohler, but grew up, and lived most of his life in Delphi, IN.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia F. (Ginny, Maynard) McLemore of Livingston, TN, a resident of Delphi.

Don graduated from Delphi Community High School and later General Motors Institute throughout his ownership of Todd-McLemore Motors, Inc.

Don will be remembered for his lifelong passion with cars, and he started his career working for Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo, IN. After leaving Chrysler, he worked for thirteen years at National Homes in Lafayette, IN. Having retained the passion, Don bought and sold cars on the side for many years before making his dream of owning his own dealership a reality.

Don was mentored by the late Robert (Bob) Bowman, of Todd-Bowman Motors, of Delphi, and in October of 1969, bought out Mr. Bowman and became Raymond Todd's partner in the dealership that would become Todd-McLemore Motors. Don retired from the dealership in 1982, but, after a short time, he missed the automobile business and subsequently opened McLemore Motors. He partnered with his daughter, Kimberly McLemore-Page, in the operation of the business, until suffering a debilitating stroke in August 18th of 2006.

Seemingly everyone in Delphi knew Don, or "Mac", as he was called by most. While best known for his passion of building and collecting street rods, and drag racing at Bunker Hill, he will also be remembered for his willingness to help others in need and his "seal the deal with a handshake", and "your word is your bond" approach to doing business. A member of the Sons of the American Legion, Monticello Moose Lodge, American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, and a former President/Secretary of the IOOF - Odd Fellows Lodge, Delphi Cub and Boy Scout's. Don was active in the Delphi community.

Don loved his family, friends, and life in general. He was a "people person" and enjoyed his morning routine of breakfast with his friends. In addition to cars, he was also known for his passion for euchre, Alabama football, flea markets and John Wayne movies.

Don is survived by his wife, Ginny, his three children, Donald D. McLemore, Jr. (wife-Cindy) of Fulshear, TX, Gary M. McLemore of Indianapolis, and daughter Kimberly McLemore-Page (husband-Thomas) of Indianapolis, his two grandchildren, Erica L. McLemore and Jared E. McLemore (wife-Gillian) of Houston, TX.

Friends & Family may call from 4:30 to 8:00pm on Friday, August 30th, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel located at 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel following to Tippecanoe Memory Gardens located at 1718 W. 350 N., West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Memorials in Don's name may be made to the , or Humane Society, either online or with envelopes available at the funeral home. Sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now