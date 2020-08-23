Donald E. McMillan, Sr.
Indianapolis, IN - 95, passed away August 22, 2020. Donald was born November 11, 1924, in Indianapolis to the late Clarence and Mary Fahrbock McMillan. He was a graduate of George Washington High School, Class of 1942. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He married Virginia Powell December 31, 1947 and she preceded him in death April 18, 2007. Donald worked as a toolmaker with J.C. Wilson Co. and Universal for more than 50 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St., with services Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Donald is survived by his children, Teri May, Michael McMillan (Lorijo), Kathie McMillan, Tim McMillan (Marcy), Chris McMillan (Kim), and Melissa McMillan (Dale Pennycuff); grandchildren, Kristie, Sarah, Mike (Amanda), Benjamin (Julia), Austin, Lindsay (Zach), Courtney (Ross), Alex, Macie, Christopher, Cameron, Nashville and Emerson; great grandchildren, Katherine, Patrick, Isabella, Kaylynn, Kirstynn and Rosalynn. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald E. McMillan, Jr., and a brother, Clarence "Mickey" McMillan. www.shirleybrothers.com