Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Donald E. Oatess

Donald E. Oatess Obituary
Donald E. Oatess, age 79 of Avon, IN passed away September 8, 2019.

Memorial Services service will be held at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th St, Indianapolis on Sunday, September 22 with visitation from 3:00 PM until time of service.

To read the obituary or leave the family a condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.

If you desire, contributions to Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's at 1531 East Northfield, Suite 800, Brownsburg, IN 46112.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
