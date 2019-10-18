|
|
Donald E. Spears
Donald E. Spears peacefully left this earth on October 16, 2019. He was born September 19, 1938 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to Charles and Myrtle (Hill) Spears. Don graduated from Indianapolis Tech and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He moved to Oklahoma City in 1981 and continued his career in the automotive industry, where he helped his son Jeffrey begin his career that continues to this day. Some of Donald's favorite things to do was playing a round of golf with his friends, watching the Sooners, and going to the beach with his family. He will be remembered, with love, for being strong in his faith, his love for the Lord, and his dedication to his home parish, St. Eugene Catholic Church.
Don was preceded by his parents; and is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Spears; son, Jeffrey Spears and Andrea; sisters-in-law, Cathy Daugherty and Jean Kelly; and brother-in-law, Doc Daugherty.
The family will greet friends and family from 3-5pm Sunday, October 20th at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am Monday, October 21st at St. Eugene Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
www.smithandkernke.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019