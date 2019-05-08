|
Donald Eli Burton
Indianapolis - Donald Eli Burton, loving son, brother, father, and grandfather entered into eternal rest at the age of 58. He was born on July 26, 1960 in Indianapolis, to Donney Glen Burton and Ronna J. Clark.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He loved spending time with his family, and watching his favorite TV show Special Victims Unit. Donald was the true definition of a social butterfly, he never met a stranger, he found great joy in making people happy. He also enjoyed driving his truck and seeing the country.
Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Maria Burton and Courtney, Amber Burton and Donnie Burton; nine grandchildren; mother, Ronna J. Clark; sisters, Juanita Theys and Mary Barnes; 11 nieces and nephews; his last love, Julia Sink; high school friend, Bob Crowe; so many friends who were special to him; an uncle, father figure and best friend to his nephew, JC Miller.
He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019