Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Eugene Summers


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Eugene Summers Obituary
Donald Eugene Summers

Indianapolis - 61, passed away March 20, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1958 to David and Nettie Summers. Donald graduated from Northwest High School in 1977 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country for 17 years, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant before his Honorable discharge in 1994. After his departure from the military, he worked for Saks Fifth Avenue for over 10 years. Donald was a faithful member of Grace Apostolic Church where he served on the Usher Board. He is survived by his sons, Brandon Summers and Dexter Summers (Dorothy); granddaughter, Ella Summers; mother, Nettie Keller; siblings: James Briscoe (Debra), Carolyn Bellamy, Jerry Briscoe, David Summers (Diana), Viola Todd (Richard), Jacquetta Summers and George Summers; a host of loving family and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -