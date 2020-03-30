|
Donald Eugene Summers
Indianapolis - 61, passed away March 20, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1958 to David and Nettie Summers. Donald graduated from Northwest High School in 1977 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country for 17 years, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant before his Honorable discharge in 1994. After his departure from the military, he worked for Saks Fifth Avenue for over 10 years. Donald was a faithful member of Grace Apostolic Church where he served on the Usher Board. He is survived by his sons, Brandon Summers and Dexter Summers (Dorothy); granddaughter, Ella Summers; mother, Nettie Keller; siblings: James Briscoe (Debra), Carolyn Bellamy, Jerry Briscoe, David Summers (Diana), Viola Todd (Richard), Jacquetta Summers and George Summers; a host of loving family and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020