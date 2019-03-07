|
Donald Glidden
Indianapolis - Don's goal was to reach 100. He did it. He passed away Saturday, March 2nd, 2019.
A WWII Army veteran (1960th Quartermaster Truck Company Aviation) saw combat in the South Pacific as the rank of Sergeant. He qualified as a Rifle Sharp Shooter. He retired from Eli Lilly. Don and Virginia will be missed and are now together with Gary and many of his loved ones. He's survived by his daughter Linda Falkenstein (Bill); grandsons Tom (Kathy), Tim (Kelly), & Scott Meyers, and 4 great grand children. Visitation services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care Castleton at 12pm Friday March 8th. Don will be buried next to his wife Virginia and son Gary at Crown Hill Cemetery, with military honors.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019