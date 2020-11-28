Donald "Don" Groninger
Plainfield - Donald "Don" Groninger, 84, of Plainfield, passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born in North Manchester, IN on March 21, 1936 to the late Henry and Geneva Groninger. Don graduated from Plainfield High School in 1954. He attended Purdue Univesity. Don was the owner of Groninger Excavating retiring in 2008. Don was inducted into the Plainfield Community Schools Hall Of Fame. He loved Purdue sports, old cars, coaching and the Indianapolis 500. Don and a couple of his good friends started Plainfield Little League Football & Basketball in 1967. He loved his family more than anything. Don was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Groninger; sister, Gloria Kays. Funeral services and burial in Maple Hill Cemetery will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Loretta Groninger; sons, Danny (Laura) and Jimmy Groninger; daughters, Lisa (Bobby) Payne & Amber (Jason) Mead; sisters, Judy (Tom) Holzknecht and Norma Ware; grandchildren, Gavin, Gaston, Garrett, Gabi and Gracyn Groninger, Baylor Payne, Payton and Jayci Mead; 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Red Pride Booster Club.www.hamptongentry.com