Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Meyers Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald H. Meyers Jr. Obituary
Donald H. Meyers, Jr.

Indianapolis - Donald Harvey Meyers, Jr., 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 26, 2019.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, and devoted 24 years of service to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Don enjoyed several activities; he was a pilot and spent Friday nights at Indiana Live Casino. Don was also a member of the Moose Lodge Speedway 500 and was an animal lover. He is survived by his granddaughter, Lindsey Meyers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Indianapolis Humane Society. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now