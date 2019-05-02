|
|
Donald H. Meyers, Jr.
Indianapolis - Donald Harvey Meyers, Jr., 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 26, 2019.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, and devoted 24 years of service to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Don enjoyed several activities; he was a pilot and spent Friday nights at Indiana Live Casino. Don was also a member of the Moose Lodge Speedway 500 and was an animal lover. He is survived by his granddaughter, Lindsey Meyers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Indianapolis Humane Society. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019