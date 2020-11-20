1/1
Donald Hilbert Hoffman
{ "" }
Donald Hilbert Hoffman

Donald Hilbert Hoffman, 84 of Fishers, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1936 in Anderson, IN to the late Hilbert Lee and Marie Louise Hoffman.

Don is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Martha Diane Hoffman; daughters, Karen (Ron) Strauser, and Beth (Greg) Ruthsatz; son, Bob (Robin) Hoffman; grandchildren, Jonathon Strauser, Julie (Pankaj) Malik, Olivia Ruthsatz, Evan Ruthsatz, Rebecca Hoffman, and Jaydon (Carlie) Hoffman; one great grandchild, who will be born in June 2021; sister, Carol Alford; and brothers, Jon (Norma) Hoffman, and Steve (Phyllis) Hoffman.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm on Monday November 23, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park (4180 Westfield Rd., Westfield, IN 46062), where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Purdue University Livestock Judging Team Endowment or the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register and to join Don's virtual service.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
