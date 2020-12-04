Donald Huber
Indianapolis - Donald Kays Huber 86 of Indianapolis, IN passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born December 18, 1933 in Lambertville, New Jersey to George A. and Dorothy (Kays) Huber. He married Marlene (Caesar) Huber on October 16, 1954 at Southport Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN. He was a graduate of Pennington Preparatory School in Pennington, New Jersey. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Germany. He retired as a foreman from NAVISTAR and he previously worked for Herff Jones, RCA and P.R. Mallory in Indianapolis. He was a member and Past Master of Beech Grove Masonic Lodge #694, a member of the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Smith Valley Baptist Church in Greenwood. Survivors include his daughter Donna K. Charles (Bob) of Indianapolis, IN, his son Donald K. Huber II of Indianapolis, IN, two grandchildren Jaime Howard (Craig) of Indianapolis, IN and Justin Charles of Indianapolis, IN, two great grandsons Lucas and Isaac Howard, a brother Eugene Huber (Susan) of Northfield, NJ and a sister Kay Tolles (Art) of Orangeburg, SC, his beloved canine companion Penny and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Phillip Huber. Beech Grove Masonic Lodge #694 and Pastor Lori Ferguson will conduct a celebration of life service on Sunday December 6, 2020 at 5PM at Smith Valley Baptist Church 4682 West Smith Valley Road in Greenwood, IN where the family will receive friends from 4-5PM at the church. Due to COVID-19 MANDATES, facial coverings are required. A private family inurnment will take place at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Parkinsons Foundation at www.indianaparkinson.org
or the Smith Valley Baptist Church. Swartz Family Church and Chapel ~ Funeral and Cremations Services in Greenwood, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-881-0202.