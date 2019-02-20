|
Donald J. McKnight
Indianapolis - Donald J. McKnight died in his sleep on February 15, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He was born August 9, 1937 to Earl McKnight and Emma Bell Davis McKnight. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 40 years. He adored little children and would talk and wave when he saw them. Because of his love of children, he was a special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 50 years, Norma June McKnight who died on June 29, 2018; a daughter, Trenda Kocher and 13 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Chuck) Watkins; son, Vincent McKnight; son in law, Mark (Donna) Kocher; 4 grandchildren, Jake (Lindsay) Kocher, Shawn (Darin) Carnes, Macy (Matt Warren) Kocher and Kristen (Darrell Hall) Watkins; 6 great grandchildren, Christopher, Chloe and Connor Root and Avery, Kelsie and Lilly Kocher; brother, Gilbert (Phyllis) McKnight; and 3 sisters in law, Ada, Delores and Connie McKnight. Donald was a wonderful man who would go out of his way to help people, family, friends and strangers alike. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 am, also in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To leave the family online condolences, please visit: www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019