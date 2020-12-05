Donald J. Pell
Avon IN - Donald "Don" Jean Pell, 91, of Avon, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Martin) Pell on December 4, 2020. He was born February 1, 1929, in Indianapolis, to the late Clydia Geraldine (Blacketer) and Clarence Marion Craven Pell.
Don was preceded in death by Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Martin) Pell; second wife, Patricia Ilene (Henderson) Pell; brothers, Robert Allen Pell and William Kenneth Pell; sister Viola Jane Pell; daughter-in-law, Frances Margaret (Acosta) Pell; sister-in-law, Kathryn L. (Stephenson) Pell; and brothers-in-law, Wilbur "Red" M. Daringer, Thomas Martin, and James Martin.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel Pell, Joseph Pell, and John (Charlotte) Pell; three daughters, Jeanne (Bruce) Franklin, Mary (Greg) Abernathy, and Geraldine Pell; eight grandchildren, Matthew Pell, Megan Pell, Elizabeth "Libby" Pell, Morgan Abernathy, Alexander Pell, Nicholas Pell, Leslie Pell, and Olivia Pell; sister, Florence Daringer; sisters-in-law, Sharon Pell, and Alice Martin; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
After serving in the Korean conflict and following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, his cousin, the late Thomas Featheringill introduced Don to Betty Ann Martin on a blind date. They were married in 1954 and enjoyed 41 years of happiness before Betty Ann's untimely passing.
Don's early employment included a welding apprenticeship at Detroit Diesel Allison and hauling milk for Maplehurst Dairy. He retired from GM Truck and Bus in 1994 after 30 years as a skilled Tool & Die Welder.
Don enjoyed farming, baling hay, welding, fishing, metal working, woodworking, going to farm auctions and livestock sales, and talking with friends. As a practical joker - he loved teasing family and friends while "getting your goat"!
Following his conversion to Catholicism in 1954, Don remained a devoted Catholic. He was a faithful member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville, Indiana.
He was a lifetime member of the Korean War Veterans Alliance, American Legion, VFW, 2nd Infantry Division Association, and 9th Infantry Regiment Association.
Private services are being handled by Conkle Funeral Home, Avon. Don will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you celebrate Don's life by telling the ones you love how much they mean to you. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kindred Hospice or Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
.