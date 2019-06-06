Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
2905 Carson Avenue
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
2905 Carson Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
2905 Carson Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Donald J. "Donny" Walker


1975 - 2019
Donald J. "Donny" Walker Obituary
Donald J. "Donny" Walker

Indianapolis - Donald J. "Donny" Walker, 43, of Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home. Born October 28,1975 in Indianapolis, Donny was the son of the late Edward B. Walker and Betty (Blatz) Walker; his mother survives and resides in Indianapolis. Other survivors include his siblings, Jim (Julie) Walker, Linda (Tim) Lanie, Candy (Kenny) Robinson, Teri Watters, Tom, Bob, and Tony Walker; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 4:00-8:00 p.m.,Friday, June 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2905 Carson Avenue, Indianapolis. Additional visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m.,Saturday, June 8 at the church with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic; envelopes will be provided. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to Donny's family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019
