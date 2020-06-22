Donald John Keller
Donald John Keller

Indianapolis - Donald John Keller 56 of Indianapolis passed away June 21, 2020. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date at Traders Point Christian Church. Condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling arrangements.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
