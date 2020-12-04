Donald K. White
Fishers - 92, departed his beloved wife of nearly 71 years, Mary Evelyn (Crays), peacefully during the night on December 1, after a very long battle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his eight siblings; and his first-born son, David. In addition to Mary Evelyn, he is survived by his other seven children, Janet Method, Karen (Gary) Ryan, Mark (Mary) White, Ann (Bill) Hannant, Diane White, Elaine (Mike) Ford, Judy White, and David's wife, Pauline. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Patti Boudrot, Matt White, Bill Method, Heather Fougerousse, Sarah Kasahara, Megan White, Christy Newton, John Harrington, Dan Ford, Tom Ford and Chloe White; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Don spent the majority of his 44 business years with American United Life (now One America) as a data analyst and programmer, but nearly always worked a second job as well. Don's brothers served during WWII, but he was still too young. He did serve in the National Guard after the war.
Don will always be remembered for his passion about fitness and weight lifting, organizational skills, and his bizarre proclivity towards extreme list making (which his kids claim was passed on to them genetically). Neighbors and co-workers will always remember him as a friend to all, a stranger to no one, a proud Dad who loved to tell anyone he met about any and all successes achieved by his kids and grandkids. Doctors and staff will remember him as their "singing patient", often greeting them with a song. Don and Mary never stopped giving of their time to charitable and church activities and helping kids and grandkids with school, home, and garden projects. Don and Mary's strong faith always carried them through the rough times.
A private burial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Indianapolis, followed by interment at Washington Park East Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed at: facebook.com/spxparishindy
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at: www.michaeljfox,org/donate. Their goal is to go out of business because they will one day finally find the cure!
