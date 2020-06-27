Donald L. Beckerich
Indianapolis - Donald L. Beckerich, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away June 24th, 2020. Don was a much beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle and great-uncle to many. He was born on August 14, 1929 to the late Leonard and Gertrude (Hughes) Beckerich. His sister Martha (Marty) Martin and brother Robert Beckerich also preceded him.
He grew up in Indianapolis, attending St. Joan of Arc grade school and Cathedral High School, Class of 1947. He was proud of the four-year perfect attendance medal he received at his high school graduation. He received his undergraduate degree at Butler University (Phi Beta Kappa) and graduated from the IU School of Law in 1955. He graduated law school with a Doctor of Jurisprudence with high honors. He spent the next two years serving his country in Japan as part of the US Army.
Dad had met the love, of his life, Joyce M. Abrams, in 1952 and they were married in November 1957 upon his return from the service and Japan. They had over 53 years of marriage, a beautiful example of the sacrament to all who knew them. They were married in Cincinnati but made their home in Indianapolis, where Dad started out with the law firm of Kunz and Kunz. He stayed with Kunz and Kunz for nearly 40 years, then going out on his own with Beckerich and Zubek; he was semi-retired the last several years, but still working hard almost to the end.
He was a kind and generous man. He truly always found the good in people and was well loved by many. Next to his deep faith, his family was everything to him. It was important to him to be there for his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He made time to attend birthdays, sporting events, concerts, and anything else going on in our lives. He was a devout Catholic and rarely missed daily Mass until the last several years. He would often be found in his easy chair saying his morning or evening prayers and a rosary was never far from his hand.
Don was involved in many organizations relating to the legal profession and to the Roman Catholic Church. He was very active in Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and became a part of St. Luke parish in his later years. He was a member of the Secular Franciscans, a long-time member of the Serra Club, he belonged to Rivi and The Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity and served on the National Board in the 90's. He was a member of the St. Thomas More Society of Central Indiana. Dad also was a life-long tennis player, playing over 40 years with a group of friends, The Indiana Lovers. He was a Eucharist Minister at IHM for many years and volunteered as a Communion Minister at Methodist Hospital for several year.
His love of the Christmas season was known by all and passed on to his family. His giant trees (or giant bushes) were infamous!
Don's beloved wife, Joyce, preceded him in 2011. His sister, Mary Ann Pluckebaum and brother-in-law Phil Martin survive. He is survived by his daughters Karen (Charles) Feeney, Mary Ann (Ken) Froemming and Nancy Beckerich (Terry Hickey). His grandchildren, who will miss him dearly are Don (Annie), Charles (Michele), Bridget (fiancé Jason Williams) and Mary Grace Feeney, Alexandria, Charles A, Lilly and Lila Joyce Perry, Daniel, Kara and Jason Froemming. Great-grandkids Jacob, Margaret and Catherine will miss their Great-Grampa. There are many nephews, nieces, greats and great greats who also survive Uncle Don.
There will be a calling Monday, June 29th, at Leppert Mortuary in Nora Chapel, 740 East 86th Street in Indianapolis from 4 to 8 pm. Face masks are required and social distancing exercised. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, 10 AM June 30th, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Masks are required at all services.
You are invited to visit www.leppertmortuary.com where you can live screen the Mass and to share a personal memory of Don and please consider The Donald L. and Joyce M. Abrams '51 Beckerich Endowed Scholarship at Marian University, St. Augustine Home for the Aged, The Serra Club, St. Meinrad Seminary, or St. Mary of the Woods College, all of these were near and dear to Don's heart.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.